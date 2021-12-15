WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,999.54 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,028.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,831.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,654.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

