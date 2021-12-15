WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.