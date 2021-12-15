WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 178,006 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1,374.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,006 shares during the period. Sealed Air makes up about 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 529.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 416,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,093,000 after buying an additional 169,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.