WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,585 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 84,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock worth $73,803,978 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

