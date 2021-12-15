WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

