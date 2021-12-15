WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 989.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,473 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HWM opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

