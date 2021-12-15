WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $381.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.26. The firm has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

