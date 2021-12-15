WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,084 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.14% of CorVel worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock worth $7,197,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $196.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.85. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $200.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

