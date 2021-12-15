WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 41,185 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,185 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 0.6% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.