WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 3,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

