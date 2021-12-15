WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 47,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 818,664 shares.The stock last traded at $5.67 and had previously closed at $5.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

