Woodcoin Hits Market Cap of $566,652.19 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $566,652.19 and approximately $101,520.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.87 or 0.08236301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00313841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.54 or 0.00909481 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00073493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.59 or 0.00380880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.78 or 0.00258798 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

