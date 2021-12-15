Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Workday worth $38,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First American Bank increased its stake in Workday by 72.8% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 13,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Workday by 83.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $569,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Workday by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.1% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.64. 7,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,554. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,018.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.72. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,517 shares of company stock worth $162,682,147 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

