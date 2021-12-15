WorkQuest Token (WQT) Market Capitalization Tops $988,237.50

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $988,237.50 and approximately $111,953.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00040319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00206755 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,467,448 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

