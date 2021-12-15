World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to $60.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

