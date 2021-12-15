World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to $60.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.
Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55.
In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
