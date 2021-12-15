Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Reaches Market Cap of $447,557.48 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $447,557.48 and approximately $343.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00014281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.00 or 0.07966171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.46 or 0.99828287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.