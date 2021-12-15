Wrapped Bitcoin Price Reaches $48,609.57 on Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $48,609.57 or 0.99142465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion and approximately $362.96 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00032838 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.37 or 0.01022569 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,590 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

