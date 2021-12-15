WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.58

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $15.12. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 391 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $28.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.
WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
