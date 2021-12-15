WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.58

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and traded as low as $15.12. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 391 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $28.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

