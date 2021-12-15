WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.68

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 17109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

WW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WW International by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

