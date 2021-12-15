WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.68

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 17109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
WW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.
The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WW International by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.