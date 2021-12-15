WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.68

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 17109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
