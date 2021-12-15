WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.68

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 17109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.59.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 12.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

