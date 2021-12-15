Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Position Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,520 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

