Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $33.74

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $35.41. Xencor shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XNCR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Get Xencor alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xencor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xencor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.