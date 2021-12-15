Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $33.74

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $35.41. Xencor shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

