Xion Finance (XGT) Trading Down 40.5% Over Last Week

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $671,526.27 and approximately $31,174.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.73 or 0.08163830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,947.56 or 0.99831823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,463,043 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.