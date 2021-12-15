Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$540.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.04.

YRI traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,114. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.80 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.42.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,028.88.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

