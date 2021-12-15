yAxis Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003467 BTC on major exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $24,683.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.71 or 0.08184242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.02 or 1.00098755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

