Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the local business review company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YELP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,798. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.74.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,344 shares of company stock worth $520,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1,703.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at $28,071,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 94.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 88.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after purchasing an additional 449,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

