YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,926,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. 441,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,239,004. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

