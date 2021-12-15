YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,915. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day moving average is $223.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

