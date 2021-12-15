YIELD App (YLD) Hits Market Cap of $45.39 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $45.39 million and $1.54 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00200464 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 139,243,220 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

