Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $478,544.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $478,544.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.30 or 0.08207357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,041.10 or 1.00141278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

