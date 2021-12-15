Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Shares Down 5.3%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 18,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 17,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile (CVE:YEG)

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

