YOYOW Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. YOYOW has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $321,196.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOYOW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOYOW has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039189 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00205208 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW (YOYOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,055,707,405 coins and its circulating supply is 507,907,934 coins. The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org . YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

