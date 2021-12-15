Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $140.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.
YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.
NYSE:YUM opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.10. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $135.77.
In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,482 shares of company stock worth $1,198,456. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.
