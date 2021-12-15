Zacks: Analysts Anticipate a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKA. Truist began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of AKA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

