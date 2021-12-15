Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Announce $1.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.84. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.69. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

