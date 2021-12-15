Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will announce sales of $13.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.32 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

