Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million.

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

HTBK opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 55,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

