Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.40. ICON Public reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $274.79 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $301.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.69.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.