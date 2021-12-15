Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.32). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36. Immatics has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 124,847 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.