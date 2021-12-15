Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:RADI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. 727,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,294,863 shares of company stock worth $21,005,484 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.