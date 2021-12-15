Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.