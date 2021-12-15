Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post sales of $11.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28,800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.85 million, with estimates ranging from $43.35 million to $159.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.88. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $17,535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.