Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Million

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post sales of $11.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28,800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.85 million, with estimates ranging from $43.35 million to $159.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.88. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $17,535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.