Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.55. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

