Zacks: Analysts Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $9,386,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth about $4,834,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANF opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.