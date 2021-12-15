Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post $2.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report $2.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.60. Align Technology posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology stock traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $598.17. 5,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,718. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $644.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

