Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.
CYXT stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.
