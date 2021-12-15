Zacks: Analysts Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYXT. Raymond James began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

CYXT stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.