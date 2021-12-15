Zacks: Analysts Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $624.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $662.05 and a 200 day moving average of $610.23. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.11, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

