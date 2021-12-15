Zacks: Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.65. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 34,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,005. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

