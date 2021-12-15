Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report sales of $440.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.60 million and the highest is $441.82 million. Titan International reported sales of $326.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

TWI opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 2.49. Titan International has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 163.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Titan International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Titan International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

